INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Motor Speedway held racing action on Saturday with fans in the stands for the first time in 2020. With the Governor of Iowa easing the Covid-19 restrictions, a great crowd turned out to see 130 race car drivers put on an excellent show on a beautiful night for racing.
The Budweiser Late Model feature saw IMS veterans Curt Martin and Jeff Aikey occupy the front row following the redraw alignment for qualified cars. Aikey and Martin battled early before Aikey was able to move out to the race lead. A caution with ten laps to go brought Martin back to Aikey's rear bumper setting up another battle, Aikey was again able to hold back Martin on the restart as Darren Ackerman was able to hold the bottom line and race under Martin into second. At the checkers it was Aikey, Ackerman and the youngster Logan Duffy slipping past Martin for third.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds saw several drivers take their turns at holding the lead. Early it was Chris Snyder before Josh Foster took over the point, meanwhile Jeff Aikey was steadily marching forward from a fifth row start. Aikey took the lead before half of the laps were complete and went on to record the win ahead of a hard charging Troy Cordes.
Cole Mather took advantage of a front row start in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature Saturday night and went on to record the win on his birthday. Mather took the win ahead of the Chelsea Charger Damon Murty.
The Tarpy Trucking Sportmod main event saw past National Champion Tony Olson come from the fifth row to take the checkers first ahead of a strong running Kyle Bentley.
Kaden Reynolds has been on a terror early in the 2020 season, Saturday night Reynolds advanced from a 11th position start to score the Christie Door hobby Stock main event win.
Chad Dugan started on the front row of the Micro Mod Main on Saturday night due to a rough first night back on May 23rd. Dugan checked out on the field to score an impressive win over Jeremy Schaufenbuel.
The Sport Compacts saw a first time winner make it to victory lane. Alicia Steepleton has been racing the 4 cylinder cars for three years and Saturday night her hard work turned into her first ever win topping a very strong 15 car field. Steepleton raced under the checkers ahead of Justin Hempstead.
130 cars battled it out on Saturday night with the final checkered flag of the night waving at 9:55pm. Another full program of racing is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at the Independence Motor Speedway, hot laps will take to the track at 5:30 pm with racing to follow.
Feature Race Results (top 5)
Independence Motor Speedway 6/6/2020
Bud Late Models
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
53 Darren Ackerman-Elk Run Heights
14 Logan Duffy-Independence
45 Curt Martin-Independence
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
19D Darin Duffy-Toddville
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
98 Tony Snyder-Readlyn
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
4R Riley Hanson-Vinton
7 Andrew Lokenvitz-Charles City
Tarpy Trucking Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
35 Kyle Bentley-Rowley
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
9K Troy Bauer-Monticello
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
1. 1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
2. 357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
3. 88 Luke Bird-Winthrop
5M Austin Mehmen-Cedar Falls
5 Marcus Wayne-Independence
Micro Mods
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
34 Jeremy Schauefenbuel-New Hampton
19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
33J Carson James-Winthrop
Sport Compacts
2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion
11h Justin Hempstead-Manchester
11 Rick Hempstead-Manchester
15M Zeek Wheeler-Vinton
17 Nathan Forey-Waverly