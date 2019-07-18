WEST BRANCH — The National Park Service will host a concert by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds at Herbert Hoover National Historic Site at noon, Saturday, Aug. 24. Midwest Winds will play on the Village Green at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Main Street in historic downtown West Branch. Bring blankets or lawn chairs, and picnic in the park while you listen. Ample parking is nearby.
The Midwest Winds woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America, communicating esprit de corps and rendering honor to our airmen and country. The group offers a wide range of musical literature, including classical and contemporary music, marches, patriotic crowd pleasers and light popular music.
Herbert Hoover National Historic Site and Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum are in West Branch, Iowa at exit 254 off I-80. Both are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. For more information go online at www.nps.gov/herberthoover or call (319) 643-2541.