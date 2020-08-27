Elementary education in Oelwein started back on Tuesday at three locations this year to allow for more sparse in-person classes students called pods.
The changes took place in a whirlwind.
The state required Return to Learn Plans from school districts by July 1 stating how they would address the novel coronavirus pandemic including with online learning.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced July 17 she would override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms.
The order made an exception for students whose parents want them to shift completely to remote learning and for students who live with someone with a health condition that increases their risk of COVID-19.
The announcement followed a July 15 National Academies of Sciences report Superintendent Josh Ehn discussed at the July 20 School Board meeting. It recommended that “school districts should prioritize reopening schools full-time, especially for grades K-5 and students with special needs ... who would be best served by in-person instruction... In grades K-3, children are still developing the skills to regulate their own behavior, emotions, and attention, and therefore struggle with distance learning.”
“Our (July 1) Return to Learn plan had a hybrid model of 40 percent participation and did not include pods,” Ehn said. “The governor changed the trajectory of what we had to provide.”
Ultimately that led the task force that worked on Oelwein’s Return to Learn plan to propose K-4 attending full-time in half-sized class “pods” using additional buildings and cohort schedule changes for 5-12 students so they would attend half their classes in-person on average. The School Board approved the changes Aug. 13.
“There was a pretty good back channel of school leaders sharing different ideas,” Ehn said.
Pods, the half-capacity classrooms, were a common topic.
“Another school district (was) going to use local churches for their pods,” Ehn said. “And they were going to do pods in multiple cities.”
A community survey last spring during the onset of the pandemic informed district leaders of another concern: child care.
“When we did our community survey, child care was a main concern, especially for the elementary,” Ehn said. “That was one of the driving forces behind the decision to go to pods and doing so in such a short time period.
“It was going to be short-term pain for us in-district, but it was long-term gain for the community and for the kids,” he said.
“We talked about trying to do pods all the way through sixth grade but basically we ran out of space,” Ehn said.
“I’m a little concerned about middle school kids, age 11-12, they may have to go somewhere else for childcare yet,” Ehn said. “But we’re trying to mitigate those other situations as best we could.
“High school kids I’m less concerned about. Really you’re replicating a college environment, where you’re expected to do work outside of class. We’re expecting kids to step up to the plate and take care of their stuff and be a little more mature.”
More space was needed to allow social distancing for elementary students owing to having them attend full-time.
“We had Parkside available, then started talking about, what if Sacred Heart was an option?” he said. “Then it was sitting around a whiteboard and drawing up not-to-scale drawings, to see if you can put different groups in different places, and ‘is this feasible,’ then ‘is it feasible for staff to make all this work.’”
The district sold the shuttered, asbestos-encumbered Harlan Elementary this spring. Ehn said it likely wouldn’t have passed inspection by the fire marshal, adding, “Had we continued to use it we probably could have gotten two to three usable classroom spaces out of it.”
Plan changes came together quickly.
Leaders faced a decision: Trudge forward or go back.
“We felt it was best for our kids and our community based on child care, getting kids in school every day, keeping kids safe and making sure they get an education,” Ehn said. “All those things are important, so we trudged forward.
On Aug. 14, community volunteers helped make the elementary moves in four hours — grade one to Parkside, grade four to Sacred Heart — and grades remaining at Wings Park, second and third, moved into the empty classrooms.
“A huge thank you to the football team and all the volunteers and staff that showed up to help,” Ehn said.
“(It’s) really insane, when you think about the undertaking that we just did in two and a half weeks,” Ehn said. “It would have been a large undertaking to up and move a school like that in a summer, in several months. And to say we did it in two and a half weeks, and put new schedules together, and created pods of kids and moved those rooms and got everything set up. And having been in all those rooms now, it’s just — like we planned it the whole time.
“I’ve been in all the buildings, had an opportunity to speak with multiple classes from kindergarten through senior,” Ehn said. “Things certainly look and feel different mostly because of the small class sizes.”
“A lot of effort went into making this work,” teacher Jeff Merkle said as fourth grade wrapped up the first day back at Sacred Heart.
“It went great,” Merkle said of the pod model.
The K-4 students stay with their pods the whole day.
“It’s nice and spaced out, very safe,” said teacher Teresa Youngblut, who teaches Title 1 also at Sacred Heart.
On the note of keeping kids safe, masks are going according to plan at Oelwein.
“We haven’t had any issues with kids wearing masks or face shields,” Ehn said. “For the most part kids are excited to be back.”
“Kids wore masks all day; I didn’t see anybody not,” Merkle said. “I didn’t see anybody pulling on it, chewing on it.”
“Kids are very resilient,” Youngblut said.
“(I’ve had) a few reports from staff that they were pretty apprehensive,” Ehn said, “and now that they’re here and seeing what things look like and how the schedule’s working out, that (they’re) really optimistic about being able to continue and make this whole thing work.
“I’d say the hardest part for me and I think for a lot of teachers, the masks are important for safety and everybody’s wellbeing but not being able to see those nonverbal cues, and see kids smile, that’s been hard,” Ehn said.
“We had a handful of teachers because of the nature of their work, they know that lip-reading and the nonverbal cues are so important to the learning components that they’re using face shields. We did purchase face shields for all the staff, and they’re pretty nice quality and will last awhile.”
Like the state, the school district has stopped short of requiring face masks, but Ehn left open the potential for one on Aug. 13:
“If we move to (greater) community spread, we may move to 100%,” he told the board.
Ehn left the decision to building administrators due to potential exceptions, naming such health concerns as “sensory issues.”
“I would recommend them (to mask in), lunch lines, busses, passing periods (and) football practice drills,” Ehn said.
About one in 20 people tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks in Fayette and Buchanan counties was positive for the illness. The state set a three-in-20 threshold for districts to petition for a waiver of in-person education requirements, if one-in-10 is absent.
A proclamation Reynolds issued Thursday “strongly encourages all Iowans two or older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain six feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.”
“Wear(ing) a mask outside the home at all times” was recommended for Iowa in a White House Coronavirus Task Force Report dated July 14 that was not published, but was uncovered by the Center for Public Integrity based in Washington, D.C.