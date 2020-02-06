Iowa Democratic Party officials concluded their tally of statewide Democratic Caucus results from Monday — which in recent history have tended to conclude the same night or the next morning — on Thursday night.
Contributing to the delay was the institution of a new app that reported results that were incomplete — yet accurate after checking based on the backup paper trail. The state also added 87 satellite precinct caucus sites — 60 in-state, 24 across 13 states and the District of Columbia, and three internationally.
"Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate the state delegate equivalents is valid and accurate," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said Tuesday.
Though only 97% of precincts were reporting before press time for Friday's issue, shortly after press time 100% of the 1765 precincts had reported.
The Iowa Democratic Party is reporting the caucus results mathematically in terms of “state delegate equivalents.”
State delegate equivalents from all counties are, Pete Buttigieg 564, Bernie Sanders 562.5, Elizabeth Warren 387, Joe Biden 341.2, Amy Klobuchar 264.2, Andrew Yang 22.2, Tom Steyer 6.7, uncommitted 4, other 0.7, Michael Bloomberg 0.2 and Tulsi Gabbard 0.1.
SDE numbers for our three-county locality, which we first reported on Friday when 97% of precincts were reporting, changed only in Clayton County, where three candidates notched up one-tenth each — Pete Buttigieg is now 3.8 SDE, Amy Klobuchar 2.3 and Joe Biden 1.7.
In case you missed it Friday, in Clayton County, Sanders had 1.8 SDE and Warren 0.3.
Fayette County SDEs remain, by candidate, Buttigieg 4.3, Biden 2.6, Sanders 1.8, Klobuchar 1.3, Warren 1.3, Tom Steyer 0.5 and Andrew Yang 0.1.
Buchanan County SDEs remain, Biden 3.8, Buttigieg 3.4, Klobuchar 2.2, Sanders 1.5, Warren 0.8, uncommitted 0.5, Yang 0.4 and Steyer 0.1.
Democrats in other states will make similar selections when the process continues with the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Nevada Caucuses on Feb. 22, and the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Feb. 29, then on Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states hold their primaries, along with American Samoa and Democrats abroad.
Fayette County Democrats Chair Tim O'Brien caucused in the Westfield Precinct alongside Center Precinct in one building and took home the paper trail results, a two-sided presidential candidate preference card for first and second expression for each caucus-goer in each precinct — which is new this year — and caucus math worksheets for each precinct.
"It went really smoothly, no problems," O'Brien said. "The actual caucus went well. You know the rest."
"IDP would only allow you to download one app per precinct," O'Brien said. "It was up to the chair whether they wanted to use it or phone it in. In our precinct, the chair" — O’Brien chairs the party but not his precinct — "did use the app. The app went through. At 12:30 a.m. I got a desperate call from Des Moines; they needed XYZ precinct, didn’t have any results for them.”
O’Brien had the paper trails for Westfield and Center precincts, and the rest of the 24 Fayette County precincts — the remaining 22 — brought the paper trail of results to him on Tuesday. “When I came in, I took the caucus math worksheet and phoned it in for the last ... precincts, maybe 9 a.m. on Tuesday.”
Buchanan County Democrats Chair Dan Callahan didn't download the new caucusing app.
But his wife, a precinct captain, did.
"It was a complicated process to activate the app. She called the numbers 20 minutes early, got in and done." But others ran into issues: "You had to send away to get invited to download it, then got an email with a pin, then had to activate it. That proved cumbersome and some people had difficulty with that."
"Around 8-8:30 [p.m.] some people started getting results in to the state. Some people had no luck. One person put them in at 1:30 in morning, maybe the latest.
"Then the next day we collected all the paper, the presidential preference cards and caucus math worksheets, we took them to Waterloo ... mid-morning ... and then the 1st District organizer took them to Des Moines. She went to some counties and picked them up; it was convenient for us to bring to her so we did so. Plus she’d been up all night doing the paperwork; I didn't want her falling asleep on the road."
All the county precinct caucus presidential preference groups are allotted a collective 100 delegates to the county convention, based on a formula.
"The delegates that we elect aren’t state delegates because we have to go to county and district level to get to the state," Callahan explained as to why the state delegate equivalents the party is reporting don't match the numbers of delegates county chairs reported.
"We have the County Convention next month, March 21 at E Buchanan School. Delegates from all precincts the other night will gather at the county convention, will do party platforms, get the central committee organized, then select delegates to go to district, then they’ll do the same thing, party platforms, select delegates for state."
Callahan explained how alternates are selected.
"Biden was no. 1 in [Buchanan] County. The alternates have to come from the same preference groups, so a Biden delegate could only be replaced by a Biden alternate."
"The SDEs they talk about… they’re figuring out, by the time the process is over, if the ratios don’t change, how many delegates we’ll have at the state convention. This year they're reporting the first preference group alignment, second alignment and total votes."