The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to help apprehend people who allegedly stole a boat off of Lake Oelwein in the middle of the night last month.
The theft of a 12-foot Alumacraft Jon Boat occurred at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to the video surveillance camera that recorded the incident, unbeknownst to the two stealing it.
The boat had been tied up to a sapling tree on the island area north of Lake Oelwein. The pair managed to get the boat to the banks of the lake on Knights of Columbus property where their deed was being recorded on a security camera mounted on the building. Signs posted on the building also warn perpetrators of the cameras on site.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said the alleged thieves backed a pickup truck near the bank and then loaded the boat into the back and drove away.
The camouflage boat that was used for hunting and fishing, had a trolling motor attached with a battery in it.
Fisher said after posting the video to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, they received some tips that led investigators to arrest Cole Gaven Cannon, 18, of Hawkeye, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Oelwein. Unfortunately, the boat had been cut up into pieces and dumped on another riverbank near Festina. Fisher said the boat remains were recovered after the investigation. Items that were in the boat have not been recovered.
Cannon was charged with theft in the third degree and criminal mischief third degree, both aggravated misdemeanors. The juvenile was referred to juvenile court for third degree theft.
“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the public for the tips that came in stemming from the video footage. When people come forward like that with information, it really helps us do our job better. It also shows that we maintain open communication lines between the citizens of Fayette County and the sheriff’s office, along with other agencies,” the sheriff said.