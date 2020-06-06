WATERLOO – Dr. Dan Dalan is an M.D. specializing in allergy and immunology and began practicing in the MercyOne Health Plazas in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls at the end of May.
“My goal is to provide evidence-based population and personalized allergy, immunology medical care to our community,” Dalan said, noting he married into a Waterloo family.
Dalan received his medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1987 and completed his internal medicine residency at the UND School of Medicine and Veteran’s Administration Health System in Fargo in 1990. He completed his fellowship in allergy and asthma immunology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, in 1993.
Dalan later earned his Master of Science in bioinformatics at Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Oregon, in 2012, while volunteering as a clinical associate professor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Fargo from 1993 to 2013.
“I strive to provide the best care through up-to-date continuous medical education and years of experience,” he said. “I’m trained in health informatics, pollen and mold counting, and am a medical director of a pollen/mold counting station.”
Dalan lives in Waterloo with his wife Joan. He enjoys gardening, cooking and playing guitar.
Patients will find Dalan at the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza, 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 411 and MercyOne Cedar
Falls Health Plaza, 516 South Division Street, Suite 135.
Call 319-272-5000 to schedule an appointment.