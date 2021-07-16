Alliant Energy has clarified the trajectory of the outage spike Oelwein customers experienced during Wednesday evening’s EF 0 tornado and related thunderstorm.
According to Alliant Energy spokesman Morgan Hawk, at the peak of the outage, 1,300 of their customers lost power in the city of Oelwein, about 40% of the 3,300 total Alliant customers served in town.
Over 800 of these customers had their power restored by 9:30. Then another 400 or so were back on by 12:30 a.m.
The rest reportedly had power back later Thursday.
— Mira Schmitt-Cash