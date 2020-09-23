Qualified small businesses that demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19 can receive up to $7,500 towards their Alliant Energy bill through a grant program in place by Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Eligible businesses must have 50 or fewer employees, a physical location in Iowa, average monthly usage less than 25,000 kWh for electricity or 2,500 therms for natural gas, and must be open or planning to reopen.
For more information or to apply for assistance, persons can visit www.iowabusinessrecovery.com.