FREDERICKSBURG — The Upham Memorial Library, at 138 W. Main St., in Fredericksburg, is hosting a traveling exhibit titled “Amazing Iowa Women” now through May 8, based on a book of the same title by Katy Swalwell, PhD, a RAYGUN Publication.
In the walkthrough, participants can scan the QR codes on the posters to learn more about each Iowa trailblazer. The book is also available to check out, according to the library’s social media page.
Teacher Adeline Wanatee, for instance, was born into the Meskwaki Nation’s Wolf Clan on the settlement near Tama in 1910. Like many American Indian children, the U.S. government forced her to attend a boarding school that banned her cultural traditions.
As the first woman elected to the Meskwaki Tribal Council, she worked with others to allow Amerindian children to attend local schools controlled by their tribes, developed a textbook about the Mesqwaki language and culture, and advocated for women’s rights and tribal healthcare.
“Founded in 2018, Amazing Iowa is a repository of resources dedicated to celebrating and sharing the stories of people who have influenced Iowa for the better,” according to amazingiowa.com. “In some special way, these amazing people have expanded equality and fought for justice throughout the state and beyond. Knowing their stories helps us to do the same today.“
Author Swalwell teaches education at Iowa State University.