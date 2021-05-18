As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift, Oelwein’s ambassadors are catching up on ribbon-cuttings and a local dance studio is celebrating.
On Monday, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors brought their red ribbon and scissors to the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy to mark the studio’s fall of 2019 opening in its renovated building on the city’s south side.
The ambassadors are in the process of catching up on a backlog of business changes from before the pandemic restrictions took hold.
The pandemic forced capacity restrictions at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy for more than a year, but a return to normalcy is on the horizon. NIDA is inviting the public in for customer appreciation open houses from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20. Visitors can tour the studio, observe classes and speak with the owner, Anna Steil-Kerns, and other instructors. The business will provide goodie bags to parents who stop in.
The studio has also released its summer 2021 class and camp dates. Go to www.nidacademy.com to learn more and to register. There are a variety of technique dance classes to choose from as well as week-long themed camps such as “Becoming a Ballerina” and “Ninja Warriors.”
NIDA Basketball Skills is also offering two week-long camps in June and July to improve basketball fundamentals.