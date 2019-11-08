Arlington Place Assisted Living and Memory Garden new manager Jamie Logan was given an official Oelwein Ambassadors’ welcome Wednesday. Logan became the facility manager in July.
He joked that he has been keeping a low profile while learning more about the two facilities he is managing. In addition to the Oelwein location, Logan is also manager of Garden View in Monona.
His work includes overseeing the day-to-day operations at the facilities. Arlington Place was constructed in 2002 and renovated in 2017. There are 35 in-house, independent-living apartments as well as a new townhouse that is adjacent to the main facility. The townhouse features two modern apartments with amenities and access to activities and meals in the main facility.
Logan said there is also potential for four additional new townhouses, with construction to begin once both residences are established in the initial model.
Logan said he is thoroughly enjoying his work at Arlington Place and Garden View. As an Oelwein native he is acquainted with the demographic of the area and finds many familiar names among the residents.
“I really like the job. Providing quality care for our residents is very important to me and I think our staff does a good job of supplying their needs,” Logan said.
He explained the assisted living facilities are quite different from nursing home settings.
“Our residents can come and go as they please. We have garage space available if they drive and have a vehicle. We serve three meals each day in the common dining room in addition to snacks that are always available,” he said. “The residents have their own apartments that are accessible from inside the building, so they do not have to go outside to visit one another.”
Logan explained Arlington Place offers a variety of levels of assistance for residents as individually required, from help with medication, to light housekeeping, etc.
“It’s independent and assisted living,” he said. “The residents are totally in charge of what they want.”
“It’s also a great social climate with bus and van services to take residents on outings, shopping trips, to local performances, dances, Hootenanny, fishing, fall leaf drives, you name it,” Logan said.
Logan said he has worked in management positions for close to 30 years, including 18 years as manager at Oelwein Pizza Hut and 8 years as manager for Aramark Uniform Services. He grew up in Oelwein and his wife Mandy is also a local girl. She is a stylist with The Kokomo in Oelwein. They have 4 children, Madison, who manages a salon and is also returning to school in Florida, MaKayla who works at the Little Husky Learning Center in Oelwein, Drake who is in the National Guard, and Dayton who attends Middle School.
“I like the small town, friendly feeling of Oelwein. We’re still close enough to larger cities, but a nice size community and a good place to raise a family,” Logan said. “We try to maintain that same warm and friendly atmosphere at Arlington Place.”
Area residents can stop in and welcome Jamie personally at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Visitors will have an opportunity to “spin the wheel” for prizes and enjoy refreshments. Tours of the facility and townhome will also be available during the open house.