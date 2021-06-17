As heat and “moderate drought” wrest the moisture from livestock and plants, area Extension specialists discussed some signs and solutions Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor at University of Nebraska Lincoln, much of northeast Iowa including Fayette County is experiencing “moderate drought” as of June 10.
On average, Iowa is nearly 5 inches below normal rainfall for the growing season, since about April, ISU Extension agronomist Terry Basol said.
The area is at about 50% of normal rainfall from March 15 to June 12, Basol said, citing the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub 90-day precipitation total “internal data.”
“There might be chances of precipitation coming, the end of this week,” he said.
A 30% chance of rain is forecast for Thursday.
There’s more farmers can do for drought-stressed livestock than for row crops.
“From a heat conditions standpoint, we want to make sure we’re providing cattle with plenty of fresh water and shade, and then giving them access to move around to find a breeze, and not working them in the heat of the day,” said Extension beef specialist Denise Schwaab, who covers northeast Iowa.
“In terms of the drought — probably the biggest issue is pasture conditions, and they are deteriorating fairly quickly,” she said.
“So one is to assess the regrowth on your pastures and consider dry-lotting cows, if our pastures are not growing and keeping up. Consider feeding dry rations, like hay, silage, that we’ve got available (or) inventory feed resources or opportunities for feed.”
Flies tend to swarm cattle congregated in the shade, which increases heat stress, Schwaab said. So also consider heat stress abatement for cattle with insect control measures, such as a spray-on, dust or powder, or oiler.
To reduce the cow’s feed requirements, Schwaab suggested putting plans in place to wean calves in late July, early August, at 100-120 days old, rather than what’s typically done — waiting until they are 200 days old and weaning in the fall.
“Once we remove the calf from the cow and she stops producing milk, that reduces her feed requirements by about a third, so that reduces the pressure on the pastures for grazing, forage demand,” Schwaab said. “So maybe our pastures could start to keep up a little bit.”
Another option, she said, is to cull older, unproductive cows that have dental, hoof or leg problems.
“Now is the time to be culling and selling those cows rather than trying to keep them fed through the summer months and the drought,” Schwaab said.
CROPS
Drought is hitting crops as well, and at a poor time.
Once soybeans start flowering on the upper few nodes — reproductive stage R1 — that’s when the plant’s water use spikes.
“That’s when it needs it (water) the most,” Basol said.
Similarly, once corn starts silking, that’s when it really needs enough water to go through its reproductive cycle without undue stress, he said.
In response to insufficient water, growth will slow in both these row crops. Corn has a visible response.
“The first sign of moisture stress to the corn plant is when it starts rolling its leaves a little bit,” Basol said. “It’s a protection mechanism to keep it from losing its water.”
“Soybeans you don’t see as much, just slow growth.”
As for crops, there’s less to be done about it.
“Just hoping we get some rain to help recoup the soil moisture shortage that we have,” he said. “Hoping (rain) will continue so we don’t continue to be dry like we are. It’s hard.”