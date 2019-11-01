NEW ULM — Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) announced on Friday it will discontinue production at its Arlington, Iowa, nonfat dry milk plant and Rochester, Minnesota, cheese plant.
Company leaders said in a news release that the decision stems from the continued decline in dairy farm numbers and milk production in the region.
Since 2008, Minnesota has lost 40 percent of its dairy farms, while Iowa is down 50 percent in that same time period, the release says.
The 49 Arlington and 75 Rochester employees have been informed. AMPI says it is working with them to provide access to resources, training and opportunities to apply for available jobs at AMPI facilities.
Milk previously processed at AMPI’s Arlington and Rochester locations will now be routed to other plants in the surrounding area, including AMPI’s Blair, Wisconsin, cheese plant.
AMPI leadership is exploring options for the facilities’ future.
AMPI is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota, and owned by dairy farm families from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.