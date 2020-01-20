The Oelwein Public Library will host “Ancient Shipwrecks Under Ancient Seas” from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Mediterranean Sea holds an untouched museum of nautical treasures that are revealed through robotic technologies in this presentation by Luther College professor Dan Davis. He and colleague Robert Ballard are among a handful of scholars who have discovered ancient shipwrecks in the deep waters of this sea.
Davis will share the story of their adventure and discoveries they made. He is a marine archaeologist and head of the Classics Department at Luther, specializing in ancient maritime trade, ship construction and deep-water archaeology.
The presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome.