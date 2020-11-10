OELWEIN — The 2020 Housing Demolition Project for the city of Oelwein is nearing completion. At the start of this week, there were two structures left of the 44 on the demo list, however, Lansing Brothers Construction made quick work out of the former Malloy’s Piano Factory on Monday in the 10 block of First Street Southwest, next to Viper Lanes.
Now there is just one structure remaining, the red duplex at the corner of Third Street and Second Avenue Southeast, a block south of Fareway. It, too, will likely come down this week.
City Building Official and Zoning Administrator Jay Shekleton said the last property was one of the city’s acquisitions from Davey’s Doin’s rental properties, which were turned over to the city last year after the landlord did not want to make necessary upgrades and repairs to meet the rental code.
The City Council approved the demolition project, which, with asbestos remediation, totaled nearly $500,000. Shekleton said the city has received several inquiries on some of the empty lots. He said the smaller lots that are not large enough to build a house on, are being offered to neighboring homeowners at reasonable cost.
Where there was a row of demolitions, properties were reconfigured into buildable sizes.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation will be building a new home on one of the lots on Second Street Northwest, and RISE is planning a new group home on a double lot just east of the public library on East Charles Street.
Shekleton said he will be inspecting all of the lots at the end of this week to make sure they have been leveled off properly before sending his final approval of the project on to administration for the final payment to Lansing Brothers Construction.
“They’ve done a great job, averaging about four houses a week since late July,” Shekleton said. “Some of the larger ones took more time to knock down and haul everything away, but it’s all been accomplished.”
Shekleton said the red duplex will conclude the 2020 housing demos on the city’s part. There are a couple of private homeowners that are also doing housing demolitions, but they are not part of the city’s large project.
He added that there are still some properties that need to go and the city will look at another project next year once funding can be established. Shekleton said anyone who is interested in any of the vacant lots in town can make inquiries at city hall, 283-5440.