Ann Egan, of Sumner, has been a leader for the Fremont Friends club for 40 years. She volunteered, along with many co-leaders over the years, to lead the club for her children, and she is still leading today for several of her grandchildren.
Ann has served at the county level on various committees over the years. In 2010, she led her club in securing a Pioneer Grant to revamp the floral building at the fairgrounds.
All seven of Ann’s children were 4-H members, and 14 of her 22 grandchildren are currently or have been members of Fremont Friends. Those grandchildren, along with an influx of other members in the past year, have led the club to its largest membership in many years. Her son Matt is a current fair board member, and her son David is a past member of the fair board.
In her early years as a leader, Ann spent nights patrolling the livestock barns during fair week, keeping her eye on both the kids and livestock. She recalls many sleepless nights sleeping in a lawn chair and listening to rambunctious 4-Hers, her children included.
Ann is notorious for encouraging her 4-Hers to meticulously document their projects through pictures and reports, and she makes sure they complete their dreaded recorded books each year.
Her best memories of 4-H are working with kids and seeing their progress and smiles at their success. Each year, she looks forward to fair week, especially putting together the booth and working in the Clover Café.
Ann is not only involved in 4-H but in her community. She has been a Girl Scout leader in Sumner for over 40 years, and she is a lifelong, active member of Sumner’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
According to Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator, “Due to the pandemic and not having the Iowa State Fair, the live session of the Hall of Fame presentation will not be held in person, but all recipients will be recognized and honored through a prerecorded session of the awards program. The awards program can be viewed through the Iowa 4-H Foundation Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.”
Michele Kelly closed by saying, “Congratulations to Ann she is a very well deserving individual who has given 40 years to the 4-H program and I look forward to working with her for many more years to come.”