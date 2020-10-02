Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Firefighters’ Spaghetti Supper will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the fire station. This will be a drive-through to-go supper only, of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread and salad for $10 per plate, or can split one order into two for children portions.

Persons will drive into the City Hall parking lot south entrance by the railroad museum and make orders/pick up meals from their vehicles. Delivery is available in city limits with a one-hour notice by calling, 319-283-5722.

Funds raised from this annual supper help support training sessions and equipment upgrades for the fire department.

Tags