Oelwein Firefighters’ Spaghetti Supper will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the fire station. This will be a drive-through to-go supper only, of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread and salad for $10 per plate, or can split one order into two for children portions.
Persons will drive into the City Hall parking lot south entrance by the railroad museum and make orders/pick up meals from their vehicles. Delivery is available in city limits with a one-hour notice by calling, 319-283-5722.
Funds raised from this annual supper help support training sessions and equipment upgrades for the fire department.