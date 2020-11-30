The annual Olde Tyme Christmas Grinch contest is winding down, with final votes to be cast by noon Thursday, Dec. 3. The voting this year is cash only, with one dollar representing one vote.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there were safety concerns over accepting canned or boxed food donations especially if brought from home. The funds go to the Community Kitchen Cupboard where they will be used to purchase necessary items to keep stock on the shelves, and for fresh dairy and meat vouchers for clients.
If you have not cast a vote yet, there is still time. The five candidates are, Katy Solsma Bell of Edward Jones, Todd Bradley of Performance Rehab, Bill Brownell of Grandview Healthcare, Matt Nelson of Dollar Fresh and Mary Beth Steggall, Middle School principal.
Grinch candidate Steggall has gone to new heights in her vote-getting efforts. Monday she worked and waved from the rooftop at the Oelwein Middle School, much to the delight of students.
“It was cold and windy. Kids loved it. I waved at the kids again at 2:50 p.m. when they left school,” Steggall said.
Virtual announcement of the 2020 Grinch will be on the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and Oelwein Daily Register Facebook pages Saturday, Dec. 5, as well as in an upcoming Oelwein Daily Register newspaper.
The votes can be dropped off or mailed to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or OCAD office or the business with which the candidate is associated. The Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard is open Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon located at 31 First Ave. N.E. (the lower level of First Baptist Church). The OCAD office is located at 6 South Frederick Ave. and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.