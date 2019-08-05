Annual Italian-American celebration set for Aug. 17

The annual Italian-American celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, as part of Oelwein Heritage Days.
Teresa Pirillo Buckman, who heads the committee, is the daughter of the late Dominic and Virginia Pirillo. Her father started the observance in the late 1940s. His parents were the late John and Antonia Pirillo who came to Oelwein in the early 1900s.
The Pirillos had three sons: Louis, who began his career as a barber, and later became a successful insurance agent and Realtor; and Dominic and Peter, owners of two well-known supper clubs — the Oasis, later the Sportsmen Club.
This year’s events will get underway at Red Gate Park, south of Woodlawn Cemetery. Many first-generation Italians are buried at Woodlawn.
Italian sausage and other sandwiches will be available at 11 a.m.
Father William Jarema will celebrate Mass at 4:30 p.m. near the statuary, which marks the grave of the late Father John Bacci, the first Italian priest to serve Sacred Heart parish.
A buffet supper will be served at Mona’s Firepit Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. Tim Fogle will be the master of ceremonies for the program, which will follow. Speaker for the evening will be Giovanni Leo who came to the United States from Terravecchia, Italy and now teaches Italian in Des Moines.
Reservations for the dinner, which will be $15, are necessary and can be made by calling Teresa Buckman at 319-231-4800 or by mailing reservations and check to Buckman at 1417 Olympic Ave., Aurora, Iowa 50607. Reservations are due by Monday, Aug. 12.