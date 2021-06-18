The Sacred Heart annual garage sale gets underway Monday, June 21, at the Sacred Heart Gymnasium, 600 First Ave. S.W. (behind the church and school) Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday, June 25. This may not be the world’s largest, or even the state’s largest, but it is unarguably Oelwein’s largest garage sale.
With everything from apple peelers to zebra-patterned clothing, it’s a bargain shopping mecca of epic proportions. How big is it? This garage sale is so big, there are shopping carts available for customers to push through the maze of more than 50 tables of items, not to mention the furniture sections in each gym entrance and other items too large for table display.
Organized each year by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Rita 321, it takes the better part of two weeks to prepare for the annual event. Volunteers have been coming to the gym daily since June 1. During the first week in June, items were accepted. After the cutoff for accepting donations, the real work began of logging, tagging and organizing the vast and varied gently-used items, to make sense of general merchandise areas.
There are sections for housewares, jewelry, clothing, shoes, books, tools/hardware, furniture, gadgets, toys, to name a few. There is just a lot of stuff for sale.
“People will not be able to walk out the door without something,” CDA member and volunteer Diana Stewart said. “There are some really nice items to be found there.”
Since the global pandemic canceled last year’s sale, folks seem to have a lot more things to contribute to the garage sale this year. Perhaps it’s because people who had time off and spent more time in their homes over the past year, decided to do some closet and cupboard purging.
The annual garage sale was the brainchild of Alvina Grundmeyer more than a dozen years ago. With the help of other CDA members, she hosted the first CDA garage sale in her own garage. Net profit from the inaugural event was $300. The charitable organization has come a long way since then. In 2019, they made just a couple hundred short of $10,000.
“That is our goal, to make $10,000 from the garage sale. Maybe this year is the one,” Stewart said, hopefully.
As a charitable organization, Stewart explained every bit that is raised goes out to help organizations at the national, state and local levels. Among those organizations are Sacred Heart Church, Community Kitchen Cupboard, Faith Formation, Dollars for Scholars, American Heart Association, Mercy Lovelights, Morality in the Media, and Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, clothing, coats, and bedding is donated to Coats for Kids and Winterize Your Neighbors.
When the sale is wrapped up, any items not sold go to the Goodwill or local helping services that can use them.
“We don’t waste anything. We try to give as much as we can locally, because the need is right here,” Stewart said.
If you enjoy garage sales, this will be one to attend June 21-25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, in the Oelwein Sacred Heart gymnasium.