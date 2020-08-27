Another cross country meet has been canceled this week because of the heat.
Edgewood-Colesburg's meet scheduled for Tuesday that was canceled would have opened the season for Starmont, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Jesup. The heat indexe in Edgewood reached 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A meet scheduled for Thursday in Charles City was also canceled because of the heat. The NWS has forecasted heat index values again as high as 96. North Fayette Valley was scheduled to compete there. TigerHawks head coach Neal Bentley said it will not be made up.
Oelwein is scheduled to host its first meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The National Weather Service forecast is for mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.