EDGEWOOD — Anthony Edward Helle, 89, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 15, 1932, in Petersburg, the son of Anton and Theresia (Nieland) Helle. Tony was raised and educated near Colesburg. After attending school, Tony farmed with his dad.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 10, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood with Rev. John Haugen presiding.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, where there will be a 7 p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call from 9-10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 10, at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, in Edgewood.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church.
The Mass will be livestreamed at vibrantcatholic.com.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.