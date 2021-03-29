Antioch Christian Church, at 531 Eighth Ave. NE, will have three service times for Easter Sunday: 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. There will be free donuts and coffee, and children’s programming is available for birth-fourth grade at all services. Seating is limited, so reserve seats at www.lifeisforliving.org/easter.
Oelwein, IA
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Cloudy. High 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a relatively dry air mass will produce elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity will be lowest across portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, dipping into the mid and upper 20s this afternoon. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust 40 to 50 mph, strongest west of the Mississippi River. Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Strongest wind gusts west of the Mississippi River. * WHERE...Southwest into central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. High profile vehicles may be difficult to drive, especially on west to east roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
