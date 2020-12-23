OELWEIN — Antioch Christian Church in Oelwein had much to celebrate on Christmas Eve. Not only was it celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, but also a milestone for the church as it marked its first year in the community. Antioch held its first service at the Oelwein campus on Christmas Eve one year ago.
The Antioch Oelwein campus is located in the former Church of Christ-Eastside, 531 Eighth Ave. N.E., about a block north of Wings Park Elementary. Campus Pastor Adam Graunke said he and staff have stayed flexible and adaptive to rapid changes this year in the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, despite the pandemic, the church has seen steady attendance.
Antioch Oelwein campus recently welcomed two additions to its staff. Ben South is the creative arts resident and Dave Miller is the intern tech. Ben has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and has found its application in the area of music ministry.
Ben uses his creative talents in the areas of music and art to add music and visuals to the worship experience at Antioch.
After receiving the topic for each week’s message, Ben delves into his repertoire of Christian music and selects songs and visuals to go with them for the floor to ceiling projection wall. He shares his weekly plans with Dave, who works in the sound and light area, and makes sure all of the technical aspects of each worship service run smoothly.
Dave graduated from the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Arizona where he studied audio engineering, broadcast and a sampling of every area of the audio industry. He is also tech director of the Marion Antioch campus.
“They add to the whole worship experience for the congregation, with music, words, lighting,” said Pastor Graunke.
The church sanctuary was originally set up for 175 seats, but since the pandemic, they have cut the seating down to 112 and use about 70 seats for each of the two Sunday services to accommodate social distancing. The pastor said they have stayed steady at about 70 attending each Sunday.
“We expanded to two services per Sunday because we could see it would be a tight fit to get everyone in to one service. We wanted it so people could attend comfortably. There are some that are not ready to come back yet and we understand that, too,” Pastor Graunke said.
With the new staff leadership, Graunke says he has more time to keep up with the congregation, relationships in the community and being a good neighbor.
“It’s important to keep in touch with the community and serve its needs where we can,” he said.
Antioch Christian Church mission is “leading people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.” It’s contemporary worship experience with live music appeals to families of all ages, with childcare available for ages 0-5 and Sunday school through fifth grade. The church is also completely handicap accessible and offers a gathering room where coffee and donuts can be found each Sunday. Worship services are 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sundays and everyone is welcome.