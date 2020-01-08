An Oelwein husband and wife team of business owners is poised to further expand their growing business. The Daily Register learned Tuesday that Appliance Plus owners Gary and Brenda Fox have purchased a building in Webster City.
The city of Webster City announced the purchase Tuesday of the existing building located at 200 Red Bull Division Drive, formerly the location of Shopko.
“We are a small company that will be bringing a new U.S. Cellular store and our existing appliance business to Webster City. We are a 4th generation family-owned business. We have 3 appliance locations now in Oelwein, Independence, and Charles City, Iowa. Webster City will make number 4,” said Gary and Brenda Fox in an interview with the Daily Freeman-Journal. “We sell new, scratch and dent, and reconditioned appliances, and we service and deliver what we sell.”
The Foxes have six U.S. Cellular locations now in Oelwein, Independence, West Union, New Hampton, Charles City, and Webster City. They took over the current U.S. Cellular in Webster City in mid-September 2019.
“We are looking at future possibilities with the extra area in the building. We are anxious to have a great looking location in Webster City.,” the new owners said. “We will be remodeling the building as soon as possible and are planning on having appliances for sale during the construction period.
“We are very excited to be a part of Webster City and look forward to serving the people and the business community.”