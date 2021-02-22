Applications for Buchanan County Area Conservation and Natural Resources Scholarships are now being accepted from graduating high school seniors and current college students.
A coalition of conservation, education, and outdoor sports groups will award a limited number of scholarships, with a top award of $1,500. Students from the following school districts are eligible: Independence, Jesup, East Buchanan, Oelwein, Wapsie Valley, Starmont and North Linn.
All applicants must complete an application form (1-2 pages), which must be received by March 29. Preference will be given to applicants who:
• Will major in a conservation or natural resources-related field;
• Have a demonstrated interest in conservation and natural resources;
• Have been active in their communities; and
• Have academic records that indicate a likelihood of success at their chosen schools.
Application forms may be requested from high school and college guidance offices, or may be downloaded from www.buchanancountyparks.com.
The 2021 sponsors of the Conservation and Natural Resources Scholarship are: Buchanan County Pheasants Forever; Buchanan County Wildlife Association; Friends of Fontana Park; Lime Creek Fish & Game; Littleton Hookanliners; Tri-Rivers Waterfowlers; and Wapsie Flyway.