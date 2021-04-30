A tree planting was held Friday in recognition of Arbor Day. The holiday began 149 years ago in Nebraska to set aside a special day for planting of trees and recognize the important role trees play in the environment. Arbor Day is now observed throughout the world, but on different dates, depending on local seasons and temperatures. In the U.S., it is generally observed the last Friday in April.
Oelwein Parks Department Superintendent Josh Johnson, along with employees Danny Carnicle and Mike Ledesma, and Tree Board member Jeff Milks, planted a new linden tree Friday morning along the boulevard in front of the Aquatic Center in observance of Arbor Day.
Johnson said several linden trees were purchased from Corner Market and have been planted around the Aquatic Center to replace ash trees that had to be taken down due to emerald ash borer infestation.
Johnson said lindens were chosen because they grow medium-to-large canopies that are generally symmetrical, require little pruning and are quite hardy for the climate in northeast Iowa.
Johnson added that residents should carefully plan the area if they are going to plant a tree. He said trees should not be planted too close to buildings or house foundations, or overhead power lines. Residents should check with the city and utility companies to make sure they are not digging near buried cable, gas or water lines.
Mayor Brett DeVore signed an Arbor Day proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting recognizing the importance of trees for an urban canopy, as well as to beautify the community.
In reading the proclamation before signing, the mayor noted that in addition to being a renewable resource, “Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife … Trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”