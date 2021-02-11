On behalf of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, we would like to help the Fayette County USDA Service Center distribute this message:
Producers have limited time remaining to make elections and enroll into Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2021 crop year. These key USDA safety-net programs help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops. Enrollment for the 2021 crop year ENDS March 15, 2021.
With our no face-to-face contact rules, we strongly encourage you to contact the Fayette County office for sign-up.
For 2021 producers can elect coverage and enroll crop-by-crop into ARC-County or PLC, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm. Although election changes for 2021 are optional, enrollment (signed contract) is required for each year of the program.
ARC-CO provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price:
(Corn=$3.70 / Soybeans= $8.40)
If an election is not submitted by the deadline of March 15, 2021, the election defaults to the current election for crops on the farm from the prior crop year.
For more information on ARC and PLC, including two online decision tools that assist producers in making enrollment and election decisions specific to their operations, visit the ARC and PLC webpage www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index
For additional questions and assistance, contact the Fayette County USDA service center (563)-422-5770, Ext. 2.
Joe Bahe
Fayette County Farm Bureau