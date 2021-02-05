A winter storm brought dangerous conditions into the region on Thursday, Feb. 4, and now they are expected to stay throughout the weekend.
The dangerous winter weather led to multiple event cancellations on Thursday and Friday and led area school district to cancel classes.
“Although the snow was heaviest in Wisconsin, the strong winds had a higher impact across parts of northeast Iowa where numerous roads became drifted shut during the afternoon,” according to the National Weather Service’s office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Travel was not advised in some areas.
Ahead of the snow, a mix of freezing rain and sleet also added a light glaze on to untreated roads, parking lots, and sidewalks before the precipitation changed over to all snow during the morning hours.
Winds reached their peak speed of 44 mph at the Oelwein Municipal airport at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Speeds were clocked as high as 37 mph in Winneshiek County.
Roughly 4 inches of snow fell across Fayette and Clayton counties, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday morning. “Expect wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero on Saturday night,” a statement from the Weather Service said Friday. “Arctic air will remain over the region well into next week. Additional wind chill advisories and possibly warnings, will be needed.”