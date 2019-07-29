WEST UNION — Many 4-H and FFA members qualified for the State Fair at the Fayette County Fair last week in Static and Communications Exhibits. In the listing below is the exhibit/competition, qualifier, hometown and 4-H club or FFA chapter.
Ed Presentations — Junior — Hannah Scott, of Westgate, Harlan-Fremont.
Ed Presentations — Int/Sr — Anna Egan, of Westgate, Fremont Friends; and Naomi Scott, of Westgate, Harlan-Fremont.
Int & Sr Working Exhibit — Elizabeth Recker, of Fayette, Scott Hot Shots; and Thomas Sadler, of West Union, Eldorado Eagles.
Share the Fun — Valerie Boleyn, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters; Lane Converse, of Hawkeye, Banks Go Getters; Hannah Scott, of Westgate, Harlan-Fremont.
Extemporaneous Speaking — Grace Klein, of West Union, Bethel Generators.
Senior Fashion Revue — Valerie Boleyn, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters.
Senior Clothing Selection — Jocelyn Kuker, of West Union, Fayette Firecrackers.
Animal Science — Reid Holtz, of Sumner, Fremont Friends. (State Fair Alternate: Claire Prouty, of Oelwein, Scott Hot Shots.
Veterinary Science — Jillian Prouty, of Oelwein, Scott Hot Shots.
Outdoor Adventures — Kyson Moss, of West Union, Growing Greener 4-H Club
Photography —Brady Langreck, of West Union, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters; Alexis Steffens, of Clermont, Eldorado Eagles; Kerigan Alexander, of Clermont, Eldorado Eagles; Harley Baumler, of Fort Atkinson, Windsor Sparkplugs; Alexis Steffens, of Clermont, Eldorado Eagles; Gina Gibson, of Elgin, Fayette Firecrackers; Kasydi Meyer, of West Union, Eldorado Eagles; Kylie Oakland, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters. (State Fair Alternates: Makenna Grove, of Fayette, Fayette Firecrackers; and Kylie Oakland, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters.
Visual Arts — Kaitlyn Kime,Randalia, Windsor Sparkplugs; Aryel Allwood, of Maynard, Harlan-Fremont; Makenna Grove, of Fayette, Fayette Firecrackers; Spencer Matt, of Sumner, Fremont Friends; Aryel Allwood, of Maynard, Harlan-Fremont; Alexis Steffens, of Clermont, Eldorado Eagles; Gavyn Grove, of Fayette, Fayette Firecrackers; Jenna Pagel, of Hawkeye, Banks Go Getters; and Claire Prouty, of Oelwein, Scott Hot Shots. (State Fair Alternates: Hannah Scott, of Westgate, Harlan-Fremont; and Brooke Balk, of Waucoma, Eden Outer Limits.)
F & N/Prepare or Preserve —Maria Streif, of Maynard, Harlan-Fremont; Claire Prouty, of Oelwein, Scott Hot Shots; Lane Converse, of Hawkeye, Banks Go Getters; and Anna Egan, of Westgate, Fremont Friends. (State Fair Alternate: Valerie Boleyn, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Home Improvement — Thomas Sadler, of West Union, Eldorado Eagles; and Lane Converse, of Hawkeye, Banks Go Getters.
Sewing & Needle Arts/Construct — William Sadler, of West Union, Eldorado Eagles; and Valerie Boleyn, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters. (State Fair Alternate: Alexis Oakland, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Citizenship and Civil Engagement — Gina Gibson, of Elgin, Fayette Firecrackers; Kyson Moss, of West Union, Growing Greener 4-H Club; Lane Converse, of Hawkeye, Banks Go Getters; and Jocelyn Kuker, of West Union, Fayette Firecrackers. (State Fair Alternate:Kylie Oakland, of Elgin, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Communication — Molly Niewoehner, of Hawkeye, Bethel Generators.
Poster Communication — Gina Gibson, of Elgin, Fayette Firecrackers.
Tractor — Brady Langreck, of West Union, Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters.
Welding — Benjamin Scott, of Westgate, Harlan-Fremont.
Woodworking — Ayla Moss, of West Union, Fayette Firecrackers; Kyson Moss, of West Union, Growing Greener 4-H Club
Science, Eng & Technology — (State Fair Alternate: Thomas Sadler, of West Union, Eldorado Eagles)