Oelwein
The Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 and Auxiliary will conduct Memorial Day services Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Jake Blitsch will serve as master of ceremonies with Pastor Adam Graunke offering the invocation and benediction.
Guest speaker will be Chief Petty Officer Josh Link, U.S. Coast Guard, a 1997 Oelwein graduate. Oelwein senior Devon Pint will perform a MacArthur speech adaptation, “Duty, Honor and Country” with the accompaniment of the Oelwein Husky Band. The band will also perform other patriotic music during the service.
Everyone is encouraged to attend and bring lawn chairs for personal seating.
Arlington
The Arlington American Legion Dean Harkin Post 219 Honor Guard will conduct the Memorial Day service beginning at 10 a.m. at Taylorsville Cemetery, northeast of Arlington. Grace Knipper will be the guest speaker. The Starmont band will perform special selections. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Aurora
The Union Church and Cemetery, 6781 30th St., rural Aurora, will resume Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31.
At 9 a.m. Gay and Fran Bowden, certified lay leaders of the United Methodist Church of West Union, will have the services in the church. Rosalind Young of Oelwein will be the pianist. At 10 a.m. the Aurora American Legion and Auxiliary Post 435 will honor all veterans who have served our country. Jerel Griffin, Commander, will have the services at the cemetery. The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary will also have services at Madison Cemetery near Lamont at 9:30.
A luncheon will be served at the Legion Hall in Aurora following the services. Everyone is invited to attend.
Fairbank
The Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. at the Fairbank Legion Hall. A reading of names of soldiers buried at both local cemeteries will be given during the ceremony in the legion hall. A social time will be held following the ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Maynard
The Maynard American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 will place the Avenue of Flags Thursday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to help with this event.
On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, veterans are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the Maynard Community Hall. From there they will proceed to the north bridge for a service at 8:30.
The next service will be at the Center Grove Cemetery at 8:45 a.m., and then moving
on to Hope Cemetery for a service at 9 a.m.
The final service will be held at Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard at 10a.m., with State Representative Chad Ingels as the guest speaker.
The Avenue of Flags will be removed at 4 p.m. Monday, May 31. The community is encouraged to help with this activity also.
In case of inclement weather, the Maynard Memorial Day service will be held in the
Maynard Community Hall.
Wadena
The Wadena American Legion will conduct a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the veterans monument next to the legion hall. Rusty Phillips will be the guest speaker. The public is encouraged to attend.
Westgate
The Westgate American Legion Messerer-Fox Post 92 will place flags on past legionnaires’ graves at five cemeteries on May 27 at 5 p.m. All help is appreciated.
The Memorial Day program will be held at the Westgate Legion Hall at 9 a.m. Monday. There will be readings by Mary Belden, Auxiliary member, and Robert Belden, Legionnaire. The West Central Band will perform the National Anthem, and other selections, including “Taps.” Legion members will present a short program, including display and meaning of the 13 folds of the flag as performed at veteran burials. The program concludes with refreshments at the hall. Everyone is welcome to stay for a doughnut and coffee.