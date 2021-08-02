WADENA — Well-known Northeast Iowa author Linda McCann of Shell Rock, will give a program on Prohibition at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the Wadena Public Library.
McCann has done extensive research on the Prohibition Era, a period of time when it was illegal to manufacture, transport or sell liquor in the U.S. She has especially concentrated on northeast Iowa in her research.
McCann will discuss why Iowa farmers turned to using their corn to illegally produce alcohol. She was able to speak with children of moonshiners and bootleggers and shares their memories. McCann will also have specific instances from the Wadena area.
During her program, McCann will also discuss genealogy. She began doing genealogy more than 40 years ago, and was surprised to learn she was descended from the founder of the town where she lives, Shell Rock, although she did not grow up there.
When a Historical Society was formed in Shell Rock, she was elected president, and that began her researching and writing about her discoveries.
McCann has done several genealogy books and biographies, and has printed 14 books in this area. She will share websites that she finds beneficial in her research. Other area genealogists may find her program particularly interesting.