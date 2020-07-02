OELWEIN — “Knee high by the Fourth of July” is an old adage farmers across the country use to measure the success of a corn crop. It’s exact origin isn’t clear, but it has been repeated each July for decades.
Back in the day, the phrase meant the corn was doing well and a good harvest was in sight. But by today’s standards, if corn is only knee high by July 4, there might be something significantly wrong with the crop.
Les and Bettie Fox live about three miles west and a mile and a half north of Oelwein. Their stand of corn is well over their heads, far beyond the rhyming measurement.
The couple has farmed his grandmother’s farm all their 40-plus years of married life, and for Les, since before he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
“We used to rent more ground and also raised beef, but now we just focus on the home farm, which is 94 acres,” Les said.
In addition to farming, Les also worked 10 years for DeKalb and 17 years at Transco before retiring. He still maintains a job as seed salesman for AgVenture, which he has done for many years.
Les says every farmer has his own way or “spring planting routine.” Some farmers stick by a certain date before they will begin planting. He knew one area farmer who would never put a seed in the ground before his May 10th birthday. Some go by the Farmer’s Almanac, and others use a combination of superstition and family tradition.
“The ground tells me when it’s time to plant,” Les said. “When the ground temperature gets to 50° I can plant corn.”
Bettie referenced her crop journal and noted, “We planted corn this year on April 22 and beans on April 26.” She was quick to point out that genetics and breeding in corn these days makes the seed much different than it used to be, which means pretty much every farmer should have at least knee high corn by the first week in July.
Les takes a more matter-of-fact approach to getting a good corn crop. He said that although Mother Nature can throw a curve, getting a good crop means working for it, and he is “old school” when it comes to that.
He still cultivates one pass through on all of his crop fields and has never made the switch to no-till, as many others have done.
“This soil is so dense through here that I don’t feel I have to worry about erosion,” Les said, explaining his practices. “I also plow every fall after the harvest, to turn the soil over and let it breathe before winter.”
“Cultivating corn helps improve its growth,” Bettie said. “We’ve had a pretty good start to the growing season so far, although there was a little hail damage recently.”
Les said the area has seen plenty of rain and it’s time for a dry spell.
“We need about two weeks of dry weather. The corn plants are getting tall, but the roots don’t have to stretch down into the soil to get moisture. To support the tall plants, the roots need to grow down for a strong hold, otherwise, a strong wind will topple them over,” he said.
“No one is ever a bigger gambler than a farmer. The whole year is always a gamble,” Bettie said.
Les looked out over their well-kept yard and adjoining cornfields, with the neatly trimmed grass lines and ditches, a picturesque reflection of a proud Iowa farmer. Knowing well, the hazardous that too much optimism can have in his years of farming experiences, he ventures a calculated response to how he thinks this crop year compares to other years.
“Looks promising,” he said with a grin.