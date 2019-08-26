DES MOINES — Families in Buchanan and Clayton Counties were among the 53 recognized for their environmental stewardship during a ceremony last week at the Iowa State Fair.
Brian and LaRae Schutte, of Clayton County, and Jim and Jason Orr, of Buchanan and Black Hawk Counties, received Farm Environmental Leader Awards. The honor acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve or protect the environment and our state’s natural resources.
“Our farmers feed and fuel the world — a role that comes with great pride but also a responsibility to preserve the environment for future generations,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.
These farm families use scientifically-proven practices, like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers that support the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, according to a, Iowa Department of Agriculture news release. They recognize the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to the residents downstream.
Since the creation of the Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012, more than 500 Iowa farm families have been recognized by the governor, Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources.