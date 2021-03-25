The state annually recognizes Century and Heritage Farms based on applications from families that own the operations.
The Century Farm program recognizes 100 years or more of consecutive ownership of at least 40 acres or farmland. The Heritage Farm program recognizes 150 years or more.
In both programs, the present owner must be related to a person who owned the land at least 100 or 150 years ago, respectively.
In the year 2020, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship awarded Century Farm certificates to area farms: six in Clayton County, two in Buchanan and one in Fayette.
The Century Farms include:
• Buchanan County: the Eldon and Catherine Baragary and the Le and Jeanne Tonn farms.
• Clayton County: the Allen Archie Adney, A. Lyle Gregerson, Donald and Linda Gullickson, Lonnie and Elise Martins, Dean L. and Connie Puffett, and Jerome Zapf farms.
• Fayette County: the Duane and Olivia Pleggenkuhle farm.
In the year 2020, the department of awarded Heritage Farm certificates in the area to two farms in Buchanan County, one in Clayton County, and two in Fayette County.
Added to the list of Heritage Farms in 2020:
• Buchanan County: The Dorothy E. Gilson and the Dan and Elizabeth Gardner farms originated in 1869.
• Clayton County: Doug and Kathy Reimer’s farm originated in 1870.
• Fayette County: the Gerald and Rosette Schmitt and the Nancy (Reed) and Gary Mauer farms originated in 1870.