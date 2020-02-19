Area funeral homes announce merger

WINTHROP — Greg and Connie Fawcett have announced the merger of Fawcett Funeral Homes of Winthrop and Lamont with Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Oelwein, Maynard, Arlington and Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens of rural Oelwein.
The new name of the Winthrop and Lamont locations will be Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, providing funeral and cremation services. Paul Schmitz will assume duties of president and CEO, with local management led by Greg and Connie Fawcett, assisted by funeral director Scott Fink and staff Johnathan Fawcett and Jim Loughren.
For more than 80 years, Fawcett Funeral Homes have served the Winthrop and Lamont communities and surrounding area.
This merger will position us to enter into a new era of funeral service, better prepared to meet the needs of our families with funeral, memorial and cremation services.
“It’s a changing business and we will be better able to provide the services for the families we serve. This also provides better opportunity for my son Johnathan who is studying to be a funeral director,” Greg Fawcett said, of his son’s plans to become the fourth generation of funeral directors. Fawcett Funeral Home was started by Greg’s grandfather.
“We’re not quitting, we’re just stepping back, but still running the local stuff.
We needed more help so this works out great for both of us,” Greg said, adding that instead of working every-other weekend, he will now be working every third weekend.
Johnathan and his wife Anna Fawcett continue to live in the Winthrop funeral home apartment at 254 N. Jackson St. The telephone number is also the same, 319-935-3327.
Fawcett Furniture Store also continues operations at 315 W. Madison St. in Winthrop. The new furniture store number will be 319-935-3204.