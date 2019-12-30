Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Van Englenburg

Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Kody VanEngelenburg returns a kick against North Fayette Valley in September.

 COLTON BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has selected high school football players from the Oelwein Register coverage area for All-State honors.

East Buchanan junior TJ Lau is a first-team Defensive back for Class A. Wapsie Valley junior Blayde Bellis is a second-team tight end/wide receiver.

Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Kody VanEnglenburg is a first-team punter for Class 1A. Teammate Dalton Block, a senior, is a third-team defensive lineman

Oelwein senior Cameren Palmer is a second-team defensive back for Class 2A.

Independence senior Logan Schmitt is a first-team defensive back for Class 3A. Teammate Dylan Reuther, a senior, is a third-team offensive lineman.