Monday, Jan. 27

OELWEIN boys basketball at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

OELWEIN girls basketball hosts Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

OELWEIN boys basketball at Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE bowling hosts Central DeWitt at Lucky 10 Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Denver, 6:15 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball hosts Postville, 6:15 p.m.

STARMONT girls and boys basketball hosts Central City, 6 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls and then boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Union, 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys game

WEST CENTRAL girls and then boys basketball hosts South Winneshiek, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

INDEPENDENCE wrestling hosts meet with West Delaware, 6 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and boys basketball hosts JESUP, 6:15 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at New Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls and then boys basketball at Dunkerton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

OELWEIN girls and then boys basketball hosts Charles City, 6:30 p.m.

OELWEIN bowling hosts Denver at Viper Lanes, 4 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Springville, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY bowling vs. Columbus Catholic at Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at Kee, 6:15 p.m.

STARMONT girls and then boys basketball at Alburnett, 6 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls and then boys basketball at Denver, 6:15 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG bowling hosts Waukon at Thunder Lanes, 4 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.

WEST CENTRAL girls and then boys basketball at Clayton Ridge, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

OELWEIN wrestling conference tournament at Crestwood, 10 a.m.

OELWEIN and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG bowling conference tournament at Cadillac Lanes, noon

INDEPENDENCE wrestling conference tournament at West Delaware, 10 a.m.

JESUP, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling conference tournament at Denver, 10 a.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY wrestling hosts conference tournament, 9 a.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes, 10 a.m.

STARMONT wrestling hosts conference tournament with EAST BUCHANAN, noon

Monday, Feb. 3

OELWEIN girls (senior night) and then boys basketball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, 6:15 p.m.

STARMONT girls and then boys basketball at Central Elkader, 4 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball hosts Tripoli, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball hosts OELWEIN, 6:15 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball hosts North Linn, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at Clayton Ridge, 6:15 p.m.

STARMONT girls and then boys basketball at Springville, 6 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls and then boys basketball at Union, 6:15 p.m.

WEST CENTRAL girls and then boys basketball hosts Postville, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls basketball hosts Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Denver, 6:15 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG boys basketball hosts Hudson, 7:45 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball hosts Denver, 7:45 p.m.