Friday, Feb. 14

INDEPENDENCE bowling conference tournament at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, 1 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball hosts STARMONT, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Beckman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

OELWEIN, INDEPENDENCE and NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY wrestling, district tournament at New Hampton, noon

OELWEIN and NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY bowling, district tournament, Comet Bowl, Charles City, 2 p.m.

OELWEIN girls basketball at JESUP, Regionals first round, 5 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN, WAPSIE VALLEY, and STARMONT wrestling, District tournament, at Starmont, noon

JESUP wrestling, individual Districts at Center Point-Urbana, noon

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG bowling tournament at Comet Bowl, 10 a.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY girls basketball vs. Postville at Crestwood, Regionals first round, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

OELWEIN boys basketball at Crestwood, Regionals first round, 8 p.m.

JESUP boys basketball at Denver, Regionals first round, 6:30 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY boys basketball vs. Postville at Crestwood, Regionals first round, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls bowling varsity Districts, 9 a.m., Lancer Lanes, Cedar Rapids

INDEPENDENCE boys bowling varsity Districts, 11 a.m., Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo

Thursday, Feb. 20

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.