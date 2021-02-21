CLERMONT — Law enforcement teams from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, West Union Police Department K-9 Unit, and Oelwein Police Department executed multiple search warrants at two residences in Clermont, 401 Union St. and 410 Union St., Friday evening.
At approximately 11:10 p.m. authorities breached and made safe the two houses. Multiple individuals were detained and further investigated. After a search of the residences: methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and paraphernalia were found and seized.
The following subjects have been arrested, and transported to Fayette county Jail, where they are awaiting initial appearances before a magistrate.
Kevin Lane McGlaughlin, 56, of Clermont, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — third offense, methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), all Class D felonies. McGlaughlin was additionally charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs, gathering where marijuana is used, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference, all misdemeanors.
Mickie Linn Ellis, 34, of Clermont, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance — third offense, methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), all Class D felonies. Ellis was additionally charged with unlawful possession of prescription, gathering where marijuana is used, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference, all misdemeanors.
Harley Davidson Stone, 19, of was arrested and charged with gathering where marijuana is used, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine Sue Stone, 47, of Clermont, was arrested and charged with gathering where marijuana is used, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
De’Jon Maurice Jakes, 22, of Clermont, was arrested and charged with gathering where marijuana is used, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference, both simple misdemeanors.
Keith Marlon Taylor, 57, of Postville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — third offense methamphetamine and gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), both Class D felonies.
Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance — third offense methamphetamine and gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), both Class D felonies.
Sheriff Marty Fisher stated that the search warrants stem from an ongoing investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and Northeast Iowa Drug Task Force.