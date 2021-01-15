The area missed the worst of a winter storm that caused multiple event cancellations Thursday night.
The storm dropped up to 4 inches of snow on Fayette and Buchanan counties Thursday into Friday after beginning as a wintry mix. Hazleton and Independence had the most snow reported in the area with 4 inches, compared to 2 inches in Randalia and Fayette.
Regionally, the highest snowfall accumulations were in the 6 inch-range, and parts of Northeast Iowa experienced this — Waukon saw up to 7 inches, Decorah, 6.3 inches — as did North Central Iowa near Interstate 35 and southeast Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations mainly came Thursday night. The snow that fell was heavy with a high liquid water content.
The snowfall led to cancellation of events Thursday night, including a multi-school varsity and JV wrestling meet in Sumner that included Oelwein and Wapsie Valley.
And that’s likely for the best.
In the 24 hours ending at noon on Friday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to 67 crashes, including three that involved personal injuries. They assisted 229 motorists.
Northeast Iowa had been experiencing a dry spell as is the state as a whole.
Thus far in January, Northeast Iowa is 1-3 inches below its normal snowfall while Western Iowa is above the typical snow by the same, says State Climatologist Justin Glisan. Over the same time, Iowa is seeing about half as much precipitation as usual.
But the 14-day outlook shows a signal for wetter-than-normal conditions, he said. “Meaning we might get into a more active storm track, more precipitation.” In the next four weeks, look for precipitation to continue to be above-average but for temperatures to remain normal.
Typically an inch of liquid water would give 8 to 10 inches of snow, says Glisan.
Oelwein’s snowiest January day was a two-way tie between Jan. 30, 1947, and Jan. 1, 1942, when the city received a foot of snow (12 inches).
“Typically when you get the very high rainfall or high snow events, those are extreme events, we define those at 95th to 99th percentile, they only happen, once, twice, three times in 100 years,” Glisan said.
The second-snowiest January day was 8 inches with a four-way tie between Jan. 27, 1996; Jan. 15, 1960; Jan. 14, 1940 and Jan. 18, 1931.
The snowiest month was January 1947, when Oelwein had 23.1 inches of snow. The second snowiest January was in 1996 when 21.5 inches fell.
