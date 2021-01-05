WEST DES MOINES — Mark Danker, of Fayette and Mark Davis, of Calmar were among 38 Iowa parents and guardians who each received $250 in college savings deposits for their students after their entries were randomly selected in a quarterly drawing sponsored by Iowa Student Loan.
The free information service, SP3 or Student Planning Pointers for Parents, is provided by the nonprofit student loan provider to help parents and guardians guide their students through grades 8-12 with an eye to the future. Twice-monthly emails are sent to parents and guardians who sign up at www.sp3.org. Registrants can enter quarterly drawings for deposits into a college savings account.