Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exercised their right on Monday to ask the state party to take another look at its reporting of the results, with each campaign questioning select conclusions from certain precincts.
Sanders’ campaign requested the state party investigate outcomes from several precincts which included West Union Ward 2 in Fayette County.
The campaign alleged that Buttigieg was over by one delegate, amounting to 0.12 state delegate equivalent.
“In this three-delegate precinct, official IDP results put attendance at 19, making the viability threshold four, rounded up from 3.17. According to IDP data, the final counts were Buttigieg 10, Sanders five, Biden four, with delegate counts of Buttigieg two, Sanders one, Biden zero.
“This is incorrect,” Sanders’ campaign continued. “Since IDP rules state that a viable candidate must receive at least one delegate, the final correct delegate distribution is Buttigieg one, Sanders one, Biden one.”
The Fayette County Democrats chair referred comment to the state party. In more than 24 hours, state party communication staff had not responded to an email seeking comment.
Buttigieg’s campaign requested another look be taken at Independence Ward 2 results, from Buchanan County.
As of Tuesday, Buchanan County Democrats Chair Dan Callahan had yet to be contacted by the state party with any request for action.
He explained what happened with the corrected Independence Ward 2 worksheet on caucus night Feb. 3.
“There’s a spot on the caucus math worksheet to prefill the number of delegates and someone wrote the wrong number down,” he said.
“They said, ‘wait a minute, send us a picture.’ We did. They said, ‘oh here’s what you did, and here’s how it’s supposed to work and here’s how we’ll fix it.’
“The state had the right numbers from the get-go,” Callahan said. “They said, ‘no you have [fewer delegates]... By 8:30 [p.m. that night] the error was corrected,” he said.
After the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of new results late Sunday, Buttigieg led Sanders by a margin of 0.09 percentage points.
That’s in the count of what are known as state delegate equivalents, which is the outcome of a caucus the Associated Press uses to declare a winner. Buttigieg has two more state delegate equivalents than Sanders, out of 2,152 counted.
Those numbers could yet still change.
Candidates had until 1 p.m. EST on Monday to request a recanvass, and the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns did so.
A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly. And after that recanvass is complete, the campaigns then have the option to pay for an actual recount.
The winner of the Iowa caucuses is declared based on state delegate equivalents because they have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee — delegates to the party’s national convention.
Iowa awards 41 national delegates in its caucuses. As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 and Sanders has 12. Trailing behind are Elizabeth Warren with eight, Joe Biden with six and Amy Klobuchar with one.
The 41st and final delegate from Iowa will go to the overall winner. While the state party said Sunday it belongs to Buttigieg, the caucus won’t formally come to an end until Sanders’ requested recanvass — and any potential recount to follow — is complete.