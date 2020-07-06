Road maintenance work is well under-way on a section of 40th street to the west of Oelwein near the airport. Paving equipment and dump truck operators were busy last week giving the section of road a much needed facelift.
The county awarded the contract in January to Mathy Construction company from Onalaska, Wisconsin.
“Thirty to 40 years of deferred construction due to low levels of funding are catching up with the county’s road system,” said Joel Fantz, Fayette County engineer. “The 26-plus miles being reconstructed were in a state of collapse.”
The work crew supervisor - Luke Bowdish, from the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department explained that the work involves a three step process. First, the old asphalt pavement is removed. The materials are saved and reused with the addition of stabilizer components that help to strengthen the new mixture. This new mixture is then reapplied on the road base in two coats. The first is an intermediate coating of asphalt. Next, a final coating of asphalt is applied and allowed to set. Once both lanes of the road section are done new paint markings will be applied. At that point the road will be reopened to regular traffic.
Bowdish hoped to see the intermediate layer completed by the Fourth of July weekend. The application of the final coating will take place this week.
Bowdish has been with the road department for seven years. He has a road maintenance engineering degree from Iowa State University.
The $7.5 million dollar project will be paid for out of several funding sources. The largest share - $5 million – will come from an Essential Purpose road bond. A safety grant, County Farm to Market Fund, and Secondary Road Fund will contribute the remaining funds for the work.