Jesup juniors Nolan Evans and Kile Rottinghaus broke into the Iowa Association of Track Coaches individual cross country rankings. The latest iteration was released Tuesday. Evans is 28th in Class 2A boys and Rottinghaus is 30th.
Also in Class 2A boys, North Fayette Valley senior Peyton Halverson is 23rd. Tipton's Caleb Shumacher is ranked No. 1, with teammates junior Cody Bohlman at ninth, sophomore Ty Nichols at 22nd, and sophomore Troy Butler at 26th.
In Class 2A girls, Jesup junior Amanda Treptow is ranked fifth, and freshman Clare Wright is 12th. Starmont senior Kenna Meisgeier is 19th.
The Jesup girls are the No. 3 team in Class 2A, and Starmont is No. 6, according to the rankings released Wednesday. Tipton is No. 14.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls are the No. 12 team in Class 1A.