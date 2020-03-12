As more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa — 16 as of Thursday — area K-12 schools and medical facilities are reacting.
The Oelwein and West Central School Districts have sent out guidance for families about preventing the spread of respiratory viruses and said they are staying vigilant for guidance from county and state health officials. Neither issued school cancellations as of Thursday.
“We are reviewing our emergency and district health plans,” Oelwein Superintendent Joshua Ehn said on the school district website. “Our maintenance and custodial staff regularly wipe down surfaces with bleach. We have tripled our order and increased usage of classroom bleach wipes and are doing our best to keep surfaces clean.
“If the time comes that we need to make educational decisions about transmission and holding school, we will listen to our local and state officials, follow our policies, and err on the side of keeping our students and community safe,” Ehn said.
Ehn linked to the Oelwein Schools’ communicable disease exposure control plan which is reviewed annually by the superintendent and school nurse.
HOSPITALS
MercyOne announced on Thursday the postponement of this year’s Heroes Among Us originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26. It will reconvene to honor recipients on Thursday, May 28 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
MercyOne officials cited “COVID-19 response guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ... the safety of our community.”
Earlier this week, MercyOne implemented visitor restrictions at its hospitals including Oelwein Medical Center, citing influenza reports.
Adam Amdor, who coordinates public relations for MercyOne, said according to IDPH, there’s no COVID-19 activity in any of the service areas for MercyOne in Northeast Iowa.
Visitors will be asked screener questions as to whether they are experiencing certain symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Individuals with these symptoms will be asked to not visit patients.
MercyOne has implemented a mandatory masking requirement for all colleagues and volunteers who have not had a flu shot while they are in patient care areas, which will continue until area influenza rates have lowered.
Gundersen Health System, with clinics in Fayette and West Union and Community Health facilities in West Union and Oelwein, has implemented visitor restrictions “at its affiliate hospitals amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to keep patients, staff and communities safe.”
Effective Thursday, March 12, two healthy visitors age 12 and up are allowed per patient at one time. Designated visitors are to stay the same within a 24-hour period. Visitors may be screened or asked if they are feeling well before given access, or further restrictions in some departments.
Buchanan County Health Center on Wednesday imposed a visitor restriction until further notice, attributing it to the large number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community and the newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
Colleges and organizations
The 4-H omelet brunch scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the West Union Dance Pavillion was postponed indefinitely owing to guidance received Thursday from the State 4-H that recommended the postponement due to COVID-19. Tickets bought in advance will be honored.
The University of Northern Iowa, at the recommendation of its Incident Command System (ICS) administrative group, adopted recommendations canceling all university-supported events from March 16-April 6 with 25 total participants (including facilitators), and if 25 or fewer, considering virtual options first, and if meeting in person using social distancing strategies such as an oversized venue.
UNI officials said scheduled events can continue as planned for now, but that no new events of more then 25 should be scheduled, and no canceled event rescheduled.
Status in Iowa
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found on its website. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.
As of Thursday, 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, the Department of Public Health reported. The counties of the two new cases since Wednesday were unavailable. Of the first 14 positive cases, 13 were in Johnson County, the Iowa City area, and one is in Pottawattamie in southwest Iowa.
There is no known community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Thursday, and state health officials are not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings.
“Iowa has not identified community spread of COVID-19 at this time, and absent community spread or additional guidance from our federal partners, we aren’t making any recommendations to cancel events,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist. “This is, however, a very fluid situation and we urge the public to closely monitor messaging from the Iowa Department of Public Health for updated guidance.”
Preventing spread of respiratory viruses is recommended by covering coughs, washing hands with soap and warm water or sanitizing them with a 60% alcohol gel, not touching the face, sanitizing high-touch surfaces and staying home if sick.