With the new fiscal year starting July 1, area school districts are making multiple administrative changes. Here are some of the new administrators as well as existing school staff taking on new admin roles.
OELWEIN
Jennykaye Hampton will join Oelwein Middle School as principal. She recently served the Cedar Rapids School District as an accessibility and assessment director. She worked there more than 12 years as a principal designee, instructional coach and middle school English/language arts teacher, along with various leadership roles.
Jamie Harrings will be the new Oelwein activities director and high school associate principal. She served the Waterloo School District prior as an activities director and band teacher at George Washington Carver Academy. While with Waterloo, Harrings also worked at East High, served as an exploratory teacher chair, and coached volleyball, track, softball and cheer, along with various leadership roles in the Waterloo district. She has also taught with the Wapsie Valley Schools.
WEST CENTRAL
New Starmont/West Central Superintendent Gary Benda joins the districts from the Burlington Community Schools. He served as superintendent of Columbus Community Schools in Columbus Junction for five years prior. While there, he also directed curriculum and instruction, human resources, special education and English as a second language. He has also been a secondary principal at both Columbus Community and Keokuk Schools and coached.
Starmont holds his contract and will share his time with West Central.
At-risk coordinator, Alyssa Cobie-Nuss joins the district after earning a master’s degree in school counseling from University of Northern Iowa in 2016. She completed an internship practicum at Starmont Elementary in spring 2016 and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Central College.
As for athletic director, the West Central School Board will consider reappointing the long-serving Steve Milder at its July meeting, according to Benda.
WAPSIE VALLEY
New Readlyn and Fairbank Elementary Principal Jayme Hurley is an Oelwein High School graduate who has lived and taught in the Independence Community Schools for the majority of his career. He returns to the area from a secondary (7-12) principal position in the Manson Northwest Webster Community School District.
He has also taught in the Oelwein Community and Dyersville Beckman Catholic school districts. He has taught physical education and special education; handled at-risk coordinator duties, strength/conditioning duties and coaching.
Hurley also owns and operates Precision Drive LLC, a driver’s education business with classroom- and behind-the-wheel instruction.
Wapsie Valley and Dunkerton will share a new human resources director, Tina Kaufman. She resides in Fairbank with her family.
Her husband, Todd, and family owns and operates Jerry’s Auto in Fairbank.
Lindsay Fox will join the Wapsie Valley and Jesup Community Schools as a shared special education director. Fox will work as the administrator of the four Wapsie Valley rural schools while supporting the implementation of special education individualized education plans throughout the district.
STARMONT
Along with Benda starting his tenure as superintendent, Heath Hesse will join Starmont as the new elementary principal. He comes to the district from Tipton where he previously served as an instructional coach, and prior, as a business teacher.
Daren Huisenga will be Starmont’s new activities director and at-risk interventionist. He joins the district from North Butler where he served as an at-risk interventionist.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG
Tim Johnson will be the new high school (9-12) principal. Johnson has been a middle- and high school principal and athletic director, also a superintendent.
Kayla Hoth will be the pre-kindergarten-grade 4 principal for both Durant and Fredericksburg elementary schools. Hoth was an assistant principal in Texas for over 20 years before returning to Iowa.
Jacob Coyle will be the high school athletic director, Superintendent Fred Matlage said.
Toni Kroenecke will fill the activities director role at the middle school, Matlage said.