Mitchell County

• St. Ansgar, 4.4 inches

• Osage, 3.7 inches

• Riceville, 3 inches

Floyd County

• Nora Springs, 2.7 inches

• Marble Rock, 2 inches

• Charles City, 1.7 inches

• Nashua 3 inches

Howard County

• Cresco, 3 inches

Chickasaw County

• New Hampton, up to 4 inches

Bremer County

• Tripoli, 4 inches

Winneshiek County

• Decorah, up to 6.3 inches

• Calmar, 3.8 inches

• Ossian, 6 inches

Fayette County

• Waucoma, 2 inches

• Clermont, 1 inch

• Randalia, 2 inches

• Fayette, 2 inches

Buchanan County

• Hazleton, 4 inches

• Independence, 4 inches

Allamakee County

• Monona/Rossville village, 5 inches

• Dorchester, 5.8 inches

• Waukon, up to 7 inches

• Harpers Ferry/Waukon Junction village, 4.5 inches

• Postville, 5.1 inches

Clayton County

• Volga, 1.8 inches

• Osborne, 1.7 inches

• Guttenberg, 5 inches

Source: National Weather Service observers

— Compiled by Mira Schmitt-Cash

 
 
 
 
 

