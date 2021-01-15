Mitchell County
• St. Ansgar, 4.4 inches
• Osage, 3.7 inches
• Riceville, 3 inches
Floyd County
• Nora Springs, 2.7 inches
• Marble Rock, 2 inches
• Charles City, 1.7 inches
• Nashua 3 inches
Howard County
• Cresco, 3 inches
Chickasaw County
• New Hampton, up to 4 inches
Bremer County
• Tripoli, 4 inches
Winneshiek County
• Decorah, up to 6.3 inches
• Calmar, 3.8 inches
• Ossian, 6 inches
Fayette County
• Waucoma, 2 inches
• Clermont, 1 inch
• Randalia, 2 inches
• Fayette, 2 inches
Buchanan County
• Hazleton, 4 inches
• Independence, 4 inches
Allamakee County
• Monona/Rossville village, 5 inches
• Dorchester, 5.8 inches
• Waukon, up to 7 inches
• Harpers Ferry/Waukon Junction village, 4.5 inches
• Postville, 5.1 inches
Clayton County
• Volga, 1.8 inches
• Osborne, 1.7 inches
• Guttenberg, 5 inches
Source: National Weather Service observers
— Compiled by Mira Schmitt-Cash