Two pairs of Large Group Speech students from Wapsie Valley and West Central who advanced from districts last month earned coveted “division I” ratings across the board at their state contests in the last week. Both pairs competed in the ensemble acting category.
Erin Hamlett and Octavia George represented West Central, among four schools North Fayette Valley hosted Monday, Feb. 8, for a satellite State Speech Contest amid the ongoing pandemic.
They received all “division I” ratings, the highest. The pair has been performing Andrew Messer’s “Shrinkage,” a sketch about a surreally bizarre job interview.
“We joined NFV last night (Monday). The girls received straight ones across the board!” speech coach Elaine VandeVorde said.
Wapsie Valley competitors Christopher Tibbott and Asa Kelley traveled to Postville to compete on Saturday, Feb. 6. They received all “division I” ratings from all three judges on their ensemble acting script, “Metatheatre.” “We are so proud of you two!” the school district speech page posted, whose coach is Amy Nosbisch. WV acknowledged its musical theater piece, “I Think I Got You Beat,” which — although it also advanced to state — was unable to perform.
All-State large group speech nominations are expected out next Wednesday, Feb. 17, after 4 p.m., according to the Iowa High School Speech Association.
Oelwein did not compete in large group speech but plans to field contestants for district individual speech, according to coach Chet Reagan.
District individual speech contests will be Feb. 22-March 3. There have been opportunities to compete remotely with the pandemic ongoing. Wapsie will be hosted through Columbus Catholic in Waterloo. West Central, as well as Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli and NFV will go through NFV, and Oelwein and Starmont will be hosted via Maquoketa.