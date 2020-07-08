Area aquatic facilities are open for the season, if they’re going to be. This includes pools in Fairbank, West Union, Sumner and Independence and a splash pad in Readlyn.
Oelwein City Council voted 5-1 on May 26 to not open the Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 season owing to concerns such as that lap swimming and lessons, the activities expected to be allowed at that time, would not provide enough revenue to make opening feasible, but the city is still doing minimum maintenance to keep the pool healthy for the 2021 season. The council member opposed to not reopening was Renee Cantrell, who also sits on the Park and Rec Board.
Anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or who was exposed to someone now with symptoms within the last two weeks, please stay home.
FAIRBANK
The Fairbank Aquatic Center, 501 E Fifth St., Fairbank, is open daily from 1-6 p.m. for a $4 day pass for all ages, with a family household members swim from 6-7 p.m. weekdays for $2 each. Patrons will be limited to local users only, defined as residents of Fairbank, Jesup, Dunkerton, Oran, Readlyn, Oelwein and Denver. The half-capacity limit is 145 occupants.
For details call 319-635-2533.
READLYN
The Readlyn Splash Pad at City Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labor Day or as directed. No gate charge and no limited admission area. Details about sanitation were not immediately available.
WEST UNION
The West Union Aquatic Center, 928 N. Pine St., is open daily from 1-6:30 p.m. You can swim from 1-2:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. The breaks at 2:30 and 4:30 will be used to clean and disinfect the facility for safety, including the chairs, so be ready to move belongings. A day pass is $5 for ages 6 and up, $2 for ages 5 and under, and all patrons or guardians must sign a COVID-19 waiver. There’s no geographical area limit. For details, please call 563-380-8496.
SUMNER
The Sumner Family Aquatic Center is open for its public swim on weekdays from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and 1-6 p.m. on weekends. Its early morning swim is 6:30-8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A day pass is $1 for all ages and geographic areas of residency, including spectators. The night swim is 8-10 p.m. Thursdays and costs $2 more, whether or not attendees paid for the day swim.
Chairs are spaced with social distancing in mind. Staff are sanitizing all manner of common surfaces people touch every hour. Occupants are asked to exit the pool and put their belongings on the grass for 10 minutes while the sanitizer dries.
Prepackaged concessions are being served.
Attendees must sign a general liability waiver when they sign in as in years past, said pool manager Deb Smith.
“We are very busy, we are bringing a lot of people from other communities,” Smith said. “It’s a bigger year than we’ve seen in the past, also the admission is a great deal.”
The pool board is not currently limiting capacity to half of maximum occupancy but she said they may revisit that at a meeting in the next few days.
Contact the Sumner Family Aquatic Center for details at 563-578-3220
INDEE
The Independence Aquatic Center, 609 Fifth St. SE, Independence, is open daily from 12-6 p.m., and weekdays from 6:35-8 p.m. following a closure for lessons. Starting July 17, it will not close the half hour for lessons, and will be open weekdays from 12-8 p.m., 12-6 weekends.
Atop each hour, there is a 10-minute break for disinfection. A day pass is $7 for residents from outside of Buchanan County and $4 for Buchanan County residents, and the rates are the same for non-swimmers (despite old info on the website). Slides are now closed but will reopen on Monday, July 13. The half-capacity limit is 200 occupants. There is no limit by geographic residency. For details, call 319-334-7464.
Other swimming alternatives
More Oelwein residents are creating their own backyard water oasis since the Oelwein pool will not open this year. According to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, more permanent pools are being put in around the city.
“We have seen a rise in permits for permanent pools. Permits are required if a pool is to be permanent. Even if the pool is not permanent, a fence may be required,” Mulfinger said.
The City Code requires all private swimming pools, hot tubs and spas of more than 24 inches in depth must be surrounded with a fence or barrier not less than 48 inches in height above the finished ground level. More information on requirements for a private swimming pool in your backyard can be found on the city’s website: http://www.cityofoelwein.org/images/pool_info.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1anNV1-lqa0VU-zEPP-jiMRKwFyMmq808386ln0WtyZ7GI14-urUVpSQE
If persons prefer, a natural swimming area can be found at the beach at Backbone State Park, south of Strawberry Point. Lake Oelwein does not have a public beach area, however, kayaks are available for rent from the campground hosts on the west side of the lake.